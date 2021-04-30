Agartala, April 30 (PTI) The district magistrate of West Tripura, who had allegedly stopped a wedding ceremony in a bid to enforce COVID-19 restrictions, appeared before a two-member inquiry committee constituted by the state government.

In a video footage that went viral, Sailesh Kumar Jadav was seen putting off the ceremony midway at a venue in the state capital on Monday evening.

"The committee summoned me to give evidence today and I have submitted my statement and other documents. I was also asked some questions which I have replied to," Yadav said.

He said he will fully cooperate with the committee in future, too.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb had ordered setting up of the panel comprising two senior IAS officers. It would submit a report to the chief secretary soon, sources said.

Yadav, while talking to reporters here, also said whatever he did was to maintain law and order.

"It is my duty to enforce law and order and to prevent the spread of COVID-19. I stand by whatever I did that night," he said.

In the video, the DM was seen tearing the document in which he had given the go-ahead for holding the marriage function, and asking invitees, including the bride and groom, to leave.

Several BJP leaders had since written to the chief secretary, demanding the removal of Yadav.

