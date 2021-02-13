By Aashique Hussain

New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): Targeting the Congress, Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Saturday said that the Gandhi and Kashmir political families could not do in 70 years what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done in just 17 months in the Valley.

"What the Congress, three Kashmir political families and four generations of Gandhi family could not do in past 70 years in Kashmir, PM Modi had done more than that in just 17 months," Thakur told ANI

Accusing the Congress of doing politics of appeasement, the Minister said that the party gathers votes by dividing people in the name of caste and religion.

"Some people who come from a particular family only do politics of appeasement. They gather votes by dividing people in the name of religion and caste. Today they try to derive political gains by misguiding farmers protesting against the Centre's farm laws," he said

Thakur also added that there is Modi government in the country now believes in 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas' (everyone's development), and the country is moving ahead in becoming self-reliant.

When asked about Rahul Gandhi's statement asking how many Hindus have returned since the abrogation of Article 370, the minister said, "The day Rahul will start to sit in the Parliament, he will encounter the reality and his knowledge will increase. Otherwise he will keep entertaining the country with his lying." (ANI)

