New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) The country's wheat sowing area has increased by 6.58 per cent to 200.35 lakh hectares in the ongoing rabi (winter) season, while total rabi crop coverage rose 4.13 per cent to 428.84 lakh hectares, according to agriculture ministry data released on Monday.

Wheat, the primary winter crop, is typically planted from November and harvested between March and April.

Also Read | Uttarkashi Mosque Dispute: Prohibitory Orders Remain Around Mosque After Hindu Outfit’s Mahapanchayat; Congress Slams BJP.

Pulses acreage increased marginally to 108.95 lakh hectares as on December 2 of this rabi season from 105.14 lakh hectares in the previous year, with gram covering 78.52 lakh hectares and lentil 13.45 lakh hectares.

Coarse cereals sowing also slightly increased to 28.24 lakh hectares, up from 24.67 lakh hectares, with jowar occupying 17.43 lakh hectares and maize 6.87 lakh hectares.

Also Read | Dhanbad Road Accident: Woman Lawyer Dies After Coming Under Wheels of Earthmover in Jharkhand; Locals Protest.

However, oilseed sowing remained lower at 80.55 lakh hectares, compared to 84.85 lakh hectares in the previous year.

Rapeseed-mustard seed coverage dropped to 75.86 lakh hectares from 84.85 lakh hectares, while groundnut seed area decreased to 1.97 lakh hectares from 2.11 lakh hectares.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)