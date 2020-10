Panaji, Oct 5 (PTI) Goa will file a contempt petition in the Supreme Court within two days against Karnataka for "diverting" Mahadayi river water despite the issue being sub judice, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday.

The two states are embroiled in a dispute over sharing of the river's water and Goa accuses Karnataka of carrying out construction to divert water without authorisation.

Addressing a press conference, Sawant said Karnataka had diverted water despite Goa and others party to the dispute filing special leave petitions in the apex court.

"In the next two days, we will file a contempt petition against Karnataka in the Supreme Court with proof, including video evidence, to prove it has diverted water," the Goa CM said.

The Inter State Water Dispute Tribunal had given its award on distribution of Mahadayi river water between Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra, but it was challenged by the three states in SC.

Sawant claimed he was in touch with the Centre on the issue and his government would protect interests of Goa in the dispute.

Sawant also claimed the Congress, when in power in Goa, had dropped two paragraphs, pertaining to water diversion from Malaprabha basin, from its complaint to the Centre against Karnataka in 2006.

The then Congress government in Goa also agreed with Maharashtra in 2006 to take up the dam on Virdi nullah (a tributary of Mahadayi) as a joint venture, Sawant said. PTI

