Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 20 (ANI): Kerala reported 4,696 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total number of active cases in the state till date to 39,415, said the state government.

As many as 95,702 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the state including 2,751 new recoveries.

Also Read | Delhi: Woman Alleges Gang-Rape in 5-Star Hotel, One Held.

"There are 4,425 cases of local transmission and the contact source of 459 were not traceable. Of those diagnosed today, 44 have come back from foreign countries and 137 from other states. While 80 healthcare workers were also infected by the disease," said Health Minister KK Shailaja. With 16 new COVID-19 deaths in the state, the total count of fatalities stood at 535.

As per the district-wise figures for those who tested positive for COVID-19 today, Thiruvananthapuram was positioned at the top with 892 cases, followed by Ernakulam (537), Kozhikode (536), Malappuram (483), Kollam (330), Thrissur (322), Palakkad (289), Kottayam (274), Kannur (242), Alappuzha (219), Kasargod (208), Pathanamthitta (190), Wayanad (97) and Idukki (77).

Also Read | Centre Introduces FCRA Bill 2020 in Lok Sabha to Make Aadhaar Mandatory for Foreign Contribution.

There are a total 2,22,179 people under observation in various districts of the state -- 1,96,261 are under home or institutional quarantine and 25,918 in hospitals. In the last 24 hours, 41,630 samples were tested for COVID-19. Till now, a total of 24,27,374 samples have been sent for testing, including 1,95,841 samples from priority groups as part of sentinel surveillance.There are 22 new hotspots while 14 places were excluded from the list. Presently, there are 638 hotspots in Kerala. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)