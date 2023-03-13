Chitrakoot (UP), Mar 13 (PTI) A man shot dead his wife and teen daughter in a village here, police said on Monday.

The incident happened in Semardaha village on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Pramila Tripathi (36) and Khushi (16), they said.

Also Read | West Bengal Weather Forecast: Rainfall, Thunderstorms Likely From March 14, Says Met Department.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Chakrapani Tripathi said that the accused Nandkishore Tripathi (40) suspected that his daughter was having an affair with someone as she had a tattoo of a man's name.

While Pramila died on the spot, Khushi was taken to a government hospital where she was declared dead, he said.

Also Read | Ministry of Education Says Around 9.3 Lakh Out-of-School Children at Elementary Level, Maximum in Uttar Pradesh, More Boys Than Girls.

Tripathi said that the licensed gun used in the murder has been recovered by the police from his house.

Efforts are on to arrest the accused, who is absconding, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)