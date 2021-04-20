Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 20 (ANI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has allowed the Collectors to purchase Remdesivir and other essential life-saving medicines as per immediate requirement amid the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

He has also approved the establishment of an RT-PCR testing lab in Balod and Mungeli, as per a statement from the Chhattisgarh CMO.

The Chief Minister gave these approvals in a virtual meeting held at his residence office here on Monday during a review of the current status of COVID-19 infections and measures to control them in 11 districts of the state.

The situation in districts is constantly being reviewed by the Chief Minister in view of the present condition of coronavirus pandemic. In this series, he reviewed Mahasamund, Gariaband, Dhamtari, Balod, Kabirdham, Mungeli, Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi, Surguja, Surajpur, Korea and Balrampur districts.

Reviewing the Covid situation, Baghel said that we have to win the fight against coronavirus working tirelessly and non-stop.

"There is a need to work systematically with everyone's cooperation and team spirit."

The Chief Minister said that with the aim of providing the facility of treatment to the patients with corona symptoms in the rural areas at the earliest, the health department should prepare the kit of necessary medicines through experts and arrangements should be made to distribute this kit through Mitanins.

"Constant monitoring should be done and every possible effort should be made to bring the positivity rate below five per cent in the districts for a speedy control over corona infection."

He said that the Collectors should also keep in mind that during the lockdown, the general public should not face any problem and unnecessary movement should be strictly prohibited. According to the requirement in rural areas, employment should also be made available to the needy through MGNREGA.

Baghel also asked the Collectors to ensure strict testing of people coming from outside, at railway stations, bus stands and especially at the entry points of inter-state borders, so that no one coming from outside goes without testing.

After testing the people coming from outside, arrangements should be made to keep them separately in the quarantine centre and isolation centre, on the basis of the report.

For this, the Chief Minister gave necessary instructions for arranging quarantine centres and isolation centres in every gram panchayat. He said that painted stencils should be displayed instead of posters in the homes of Covid infected patients. He said that posters get damaged often. "The message of the information displayed in the house should be positive and should contain inspiring slogans. For this, the health department should design the message format and make it available."

In the meeting, the Chief Minister reviewed the state of oxygen beds, ICU beds, availability of ventilator beds, oxygen supply chain, availability and rotation of oxygen cylinders, availability of medical staff and progress of their recruitment, availability of Remdesivir and other essential medicines and works being done in collaboration with the CSR fund, industrial sector and social organisations, in all the districts.

Health Minister T.S. Singhdeo said that patients with home isolation are being followed up. Collector, SP, CMHO, CEO and if possible, the public representative should contact 10-10 patients every day over phone and help in their treatment, he added.

Chhattisgarh reported 13,834 fresh COVID-19 cases, 11,815 discharges, and 165 deaths in the last 24 hours. So far, 6,083 people have lost their lives to the disease in the state while the number of active cases currently stands at 1,29,000. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)