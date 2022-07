Bulandshahr (UP) Jul 12 (PTI) A youth was arrested for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl on Tuesday, police said.

Circle Officer Khurja, Dilip Singh said that legal formalities are being completed against the accused.

Also Read | Gujarat Flood: 6 Dead As Heavy Showers Continue, Over 27,000 People Evacuated; CM Bhupendra Patel Visits Rain-Hit Areas.

According to the girl's father, a youth living in the neighbourhood had taken the girl to his house on the pretext of showing TV and allegedly raped her, police said.

The locals who rushed on hearing the cries of the girl caught hold of the youth trying to run away and handed him over to the police, they added.

Also Read | Hyundai Motor To Build Dedicated EV Plant in South Korea by 2025: Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)