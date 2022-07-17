Amethi, Jul 17 (PTI) A 20-year-old youth died of electrocution on Sunday morning in Gauriganj area of the district, police said.

The deceased, identified as Arjun, a resident of Nagarwa locality, was going towards a field when he came in contact with an electric cable and died on the spot, they said.

Also Read | Margaret Alva, Ex-Union Minister To Be Opposition's Joint Candidate for Vice-Presidential Poll.

Gauriganj Police Station SHO Angad Singh said that the body of the deceased has been sent for post mortem, and the matter is being probed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)