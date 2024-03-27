New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): A youth was allegedly murdered following a fight between the deceased and some people in the National Capital, a top police official said.

The incident took place in the Shashtri Park area on late Tuesday night.

North East DCP Joy Tirkey told ANI, "The incident took place at 12 am in the night... A total of 7 to 8 rounds of bullets were fired... The brother of the victim said that he had been shot."

"A few days ago, there was a fight between the deceased and some people. A murder case has been registered," DCP Tirkey said.

"The investigation is underway. Around 7-8 rounds may have been fired...", the DCP added.

