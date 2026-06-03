Indian National Killed in Attack at Kuwait Airport; Embassy Mobilises Relief Operations

Kuwait City, June 3: In a tragic international development, an Indian national was killed and several others were injured following a violent attack at the Kuwait International Airport on Wednesday. The Embassy of India in Kuwait expressed profound grief over the loss of life, confirming that emergency diplomatic protocols have been activated to support the affected families and manage the unfolding crisis on the ground.

"The Embassy of India in Kuwait expresses its deepest condolences at the tragic demise of an Indian national due to an attack on the airport in Kuwait today," the mission stated in a post on X. "The Embassy is in touch with the bereaved family and is closely coordinating with the Kuwaiti authorities to render all possible support and assistance." Indian National Killed, Dozens Injured in Devastating Drone and Missile Attack on Kuwait International Airport; Embassy Assisting Bereaved Family.

This comes amid a rapidly evolving security situation in West Asia, with the Kuwaiti Army accusing Iran of hostile drone attacks, which left several people injured and targeted the passenger building at the Kuwait International Airport. In a statement posted on X, Kuwait Ministry of Defence spokesperson Brigadier General Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi said that several hostile drones struck Terminal 1 (T1) of Kuwait International Airport on Wednesday as part of what he described as "criminal Iranian aggression".

The attack caused extensive damage to the passenger terminal and left several people injured. Al-Otaibi said the Kuwaiti armed forces are closely monitoring the situation in coordination with relevant authorities and remain on full alert to respond to any developments. He added that all necessary measures are being taken to safeguard the country's security and stability. Indian National Killed, Three Injured in Drone Strike in Moscow.

"He affirmed that the armed forces are monitoring the situation in coordination with the relevant authorities, and they are in a state of complete readiness to deal with any developments and to take all necessary measures to preserve the security of the country and its stability," the statement read. Meanwhile, Iranian state broadcaster Press TV claimed that Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) carried out retaliatory strikes against the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)