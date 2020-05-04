India's COVID-19 Count Reaches 42,533; Death Toll at 1,373

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): India's count of COVID-19 cases has reached 42,533, including 1,373 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.2,553 more coronavirus cases were reported and 72 people succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours.Currently, there are 29,453 active cases while 11,706 COVID-19 positive patients have been cured/discharged and one migrated.Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with 12,974, followed by Gujarat with 5,428 cases and Delhi with 4,549 cases.The country is under lockdown till May 17 to curb COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

