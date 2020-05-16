INLCU L57 Warship Commissioned into Indian Navy

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) A Landing Craft Utility (LCU) Mark IV warship built by the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE) was commissioned into the Indian Navy at Port Blair on Friday by Lt. General P S Rajeshwar, the commander-in-chief of the Andaman and Nicobar Command.

The warship, INLCU L57, is the seventh LCU Mark IV to be inducted into the Indian Navy, the government-run GRSE said in an official statement.

LCU Mark IV is an amphibious ship with its primary role being transportation and deployment of main battle tanks, armoured vehicles, troops and equipment from ship to shore.

"The first ship of the Mark IV LCU Vessels INLCU L51 was commissioned into Indian Navy in March 2017," the GRSE said.

The entire design of these LCU Mark IV ships has been developed in-house by GRSE as per requirements specified by the Navy, according to the statement.

"The seventh of the eight Landing Craft Utility (LCU) ship INLCU L57, built at GRSE, Kolkata, a Mini Ratna Category 1 and leading shipyard of the country, was commissioned at May 15 at Port Blair by Lt. General PS Rajeshwar," it said.

