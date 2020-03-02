IPS Nasir Kamal Appointed as Director of National Institute of Criminology and Forensic Science

New Delhi [India], Mar 2 (ANI): IPS officer Nasir Kamal has been appointed as Director of National Institute of Criminology and Forensic Science on Monday.Nasir is a 1986 Uttar Pradesh cadre IPS officer who was presently posted as Spl DG, BSF."The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of Ministry of Home Affairs for appointment of Nasir Kamal, IPS (UP: 86) presently working as Spl DG, BSF as Director, NICFS by temporarily upgrading the post from ADG level to DG level as a measure personal to him," read the official order. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)