Islamic Centre of India Asks Muslims to Follow Lockdown Rules During Ramzan

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): Islamic Centre of India on Monday issued an advisory asking Muslims to adhere to the lockdown rules during the holy month of Ramzan.Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali, chairman of the Islamic Centre of India, said that the moon for the Ramzan will be seen on April 24 and the 'Roza' will start from April 25."There is a lockdown across the country during the month of Ramzan. People will not be able to visit Mosques to offer their prayers. People should follow the rules of lockdown during the holy month of Ramzan," Maulana Mahali said.He urged Muslims to observe Roza and asked people to offer their prayers at home."Only those staying in Mosques shall offer their prayers there. At any given time, more than four to five people should not be present in any Mosques," he said.Maulana Mahali also urged people to feed the poor amid the nation-wide lockdown, which has been imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

