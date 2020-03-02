It is a Crappy Feeling: Devine After New Zealand Fail to Qualify for T20 WC Semi-finals

Melbourne [Australia], Mar 2 (ANI): After New Zealand failed to advance into the semi-finals of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, skipper Sophie Devine said it is a 'crappy feeling' and they are going to analyse what went wrong when they return back to home. "Whether it's a mindset, whether it's a mental thing, whether it's game awareness, whether it's just experience of playing in those pressure situations," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Devine as saying."We haven't played too much international cricket together in the last 12 months, whether that's something, but when we get back home, we'll certainly go through everything and nitpick at it because it is a crappy feeling to miss out again. It's really raw. But we certainly want to keep pushing and showing that we deserve to be there," she added.Australia defeated New Zealand by four runs on Monday to cruise into the semi-finals of the premier tournament.After being asked to bat first, the host racked up a massive total of 155 runs and then successfully defended it.Despite the defeat, Devine said skill-wise they were not behind and came really close to chasing down the target."I think skill-wise we are there; everyone knows we are a really talented side and we've got the depth. We've seen today that despite me not firing, Suzie and Rachel [Priest] not firing, we came really close to chasing down a strong Australian side," she said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)