Jagan Speaks to Vijay Rupani on Stranded Fishermen Issue; AP to Extend Rs 2K Aid to Each Fisherman

Amaravati, Apr 22 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to extend a one-time financial assistance of Rs 2,000 each to about 6,000 fishermen from the state stranded at Veraval in Gujarat in view of the ongoing nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A release from the CMO said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke over phone to his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani and sought the latter's intervention for providing food and other facilities to the stranded fishermen from the north coastal Andhra region.

The Gujarat government said the fishermen were being taken good care of and even said they could continue fishing activity in the state.

At a review meeting on COVID-19 management measures here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister asked the officials to coordinate with their Gujarat counterparts and ensure the one-time financial assistance was delivered to the fishermen.

