Jharkhand Reports 2 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, State Tally at 205

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 15 (ANI): Jharkhand on Friday confirmed two more COVID-19 cases, taking the state tally of positive cases to 205."Two more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Jharkhand. The total number of cases are now at 205," said State Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni.A total of 81,970 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in India. 27,920 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.There are 51,401 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 2,649 people have lost their lives due to the infection till date. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)