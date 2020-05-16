Jharkhand's COVID-19 Tally Rises to 217 with 6 New Cases

Ranchi, May 16 (PTI) Six more people have tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Jharkhand, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 217, officials said on Saturday.

Of the total positive cases, 101 are active cases while 113 have recovered and discharged, according to the COVID-19 bulletin issued by state health officials.

So far, three people have died due to the infection since its outbreak in the state capital on March 31, it added.

In Ranchi which is a red zone, the number of active cases have further reduced to 18 out of the total 103 cases, the bulletin said.

With 25 cases, Garhwa has the highest number of active cases followed by Hazaribagh (21) and Palamau (12) and most of them who have returned from other infected states, health officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)