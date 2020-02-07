Kadhe, Poonacha Get Wildcards for Bengaluru Open

Bengaluru, Feb 7 (PTI) Reigning national champion Niki Poonacha and Pune's Arjun Kadhe have been given the singles wildcards for the upcoming Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger, that kicks off on Monday.

A total of five wildcards will be given in the main draw of 48 in the singles.

"I am thrilled to have received a wild card for the Bengaluru Open which is taking place in my city. I have been playing well but unfortunately it is not fructifying into great results," said the 24-year-old Poonacha, who won the National championship in Delhi last year.

"I thank the KSLTA and AITA for having given me this opportunity and I will strive to make the best use of the wildcard," he added.

Kadhe, ranked 219 in doubles and 612 in the singles, also thanked KSLTA.

"There are strong and competitive players in this edition of the Bengaluru Open. We hope to see some exciting action. Both Kadhe and Poonacha are talented players and deserve a chance to prove themselves. We hope they utilise the platform to the best," said Sunil Yajaman, Tournament Director.

Prajesh Gunneswaran, Sasikumar Mukund, Sumit Nagal and Ramkumar Ramanathan have all got direct entries into the main round. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)