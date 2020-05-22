Karnataka to Bear Travel Costs for Migrant Workers

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 22 (ANI): Karnataka government led by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday announced to bear the cost of travel of migrant labourers and stranded persons to their respective States via Sharmik trains up to May 31."The Government has considered the plea of migrant workers, who were unable to bear the travel expenditure to go back to their home town," said the CMO in a tweet.The CMO further tweeted that the State government considers the migrant labourers "as their own people.""Government considers migrant workers, who have come from far-flung parts of our country, as our own people and it is my firm belief that they too must be supported by the State," the Karnataka CMO said further in another tweet."Therefore, Karnataka government will bear the cost of travel of migrant workers and stranded persons to their respective States by Shramik Trains up to May 31," added the CMO. (ANI)

