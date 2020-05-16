Keith Urban Performs at Drive-in Concert for Frontline Healthcare Workers

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Los Angeles, May 16 (PTI) Country star Keith Urban gave a surprise to some frontline healthcare workers as he performed live at drive-in concert in Nashville, Tennessee.

More than 200 doctors, nurses, emergency medical technicians and staff from nearby hospitals attended the show at the Stardust Drive-In Theatre outside of Nashville on Thursday, according to People magazine.

"To all of you guys here tonight, for everything that you've done, and continue to do, to all of your families, we say thank you — this concert is for all of you," Urban, 52, told the crowd before his performance.

During the 75-minute show, the singer played some of his hits, including "Blue Ain't Your Colour" and "The Fighter" as well as news tracks from upcoming album "The Speed of Now, Part 1".

“I did this to say thanks to the healthcare workers who are putting their lives on the line for us every day," Urban said post the performance.

"And performing in this environment, with everyone in their cars at a safe distance from one another, seems like an amazing opportunity for everybody to just let go and have fun …. and I'm a musician, I have to play," he added. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)