Madikeri, March 9: The Kodava community has urged authorities to provide security for actress Rashmika Mandanna following a controversial remark made by Congress MLA Ravi Kumar Gowda. Karnataka Congress MLA Ravikumar Gowda Ganiga's statement that the actress "must be taught a lesson" has sparked concerns among the Kodava community, leading to a formal request for her protection.

While speaking to the media on March 3, he said, "Rashmika Mandanna, who started her career with the Kannada movie Kirik Party in Karnataka, refused to attend the International Film Festival last year when we invited her. She said, 'I have my house in Hyderabad, I don't know where Karnataka is, and I don't have time. I can't come. One of our legislator friends visited her house 10-12 times to invite her, but she refused and even disregarded Kannada, despite growing up in the industry here. Shouldn't we teach them a lesson?" ‘Shouldn’t She Be Taught a Lesson?’: Karnataka Congress MLA Ravi Kumar Gowda Slams Rashmika Mandanna for Refusing To Attend Bengaluru Film Festival (Watch Video).

Kodava National Council President N.U. Nachappa has addressed the issue, highlighting that Rashmika Mandanna, who belongs to the indigenous Kodava tribe, has achieved success in the Indian film industry through her dedication and talent. However, he expressed concerns that certain individuals, unaware of the nature of artistic criticism, have been targeting and harassing the actress.

A letter has been submitted to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Karnataka State Home Minister G. Parameshwar, urging them to ensure the safety of Rashmika Mandanna and other women from the Kodava community. The letter strongly condemns the alleged threats. Furthermore, the letter emphasizes Rashmika Mandanna's unique contribution to Indian cinema, urging that she be treated with respect. Rashmika Mandanna Skips Bengaluru Film Festival: Karnataka Congress MLAs Divided Over Ravikumar Ganiga’s ‘Arrogant’ and ‘Ungrateful’ Remarks Against Actress.

"She is not just a great actress but an individual with the right to make her own choices. No one should be forced to conform to others' expectations or instructions," the letter asserts. On the work front, Rashmika was last seen in 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' and 'Chhaava', both of which have emerged blockbusters. Rashmika also has a lineup of movies in the upcoming months, including 'Sikandar, ' featuring Salman Khan; 'Kubera, ' featuring Dhanush; and 'Thama, ' starring Ayushmann Khurrana.

