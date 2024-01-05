Srinagar, Jan 5 (PTI) Five drug peddlers, including a woman, were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district and contraband substances were recovered from their possession, police said on Friday.

A police party intercepted a vehicle with five people, including a woman, on board at a checkpoint established at Kralhar area of the north Kashmir district, a police spokesperson said.

During search, 45 grams of Brown Sugar and 345 grams of Charas-like substance were recovered from their possession, he said.

The spokesperson identified them as Sharik Ahmad Sheikh, Sharif Ahmad Sheikh, Irfan Ahmad Sheikh, and a woman, all residents of Dewan Bagh Baramulla, and Bakir Ahmad Rather, resident of Chandsooma Kanispora.

They have been arrested and placed under custody, the spokesperson said, adding that a case has been registered at Baramulla police station and investigation has been initiated.

Meanwhile, police booked the most wanted and notorious woman drug smuggler under PIT NDPS Act in Baramulla and lodged her in Central Jail Kot-balwal in Jammu.

The most wanted and notorious lady drug smuggler identified as Afroza Begum alias Afree, resident of Ganie Hamam Baramulla, at present Hygam Sopore, has been booked under PIT-NDPS Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority, the police spokesperson said.

The woman has been detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot-balwal Jammu.

The spokesperson said many cases are registered against the woman drug smuggler and she was involved in promoting drug abuse by supplying drugs to local youth of Baramulla. Despite her involvement in many FIR's, she did not mend her activities and was again involved in promoting drug abuse by supplying drugs to local youth.

