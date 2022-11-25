Jalpaiguri (WB), Nov 25 (PTI) The GRP on Friday recovered a bag stolen from an Australian citizen in West Bengal's New Jalpaiguri (NJP) railway station two weeks ago, an official said. The authorities contacted the Australian embassy about the recovery as Rubel Jonathan Petly, who lodged a complaint with the GRP after losing the bag containing a tab and camera, had already left India.

New Jalpaiguri GRP inspector in charge Anupam Majumdar said that following an investigation, the bag was recovered from two persons.

Also Read | How to Obtain Driving License Online Without Driving Test? Know Steps to Get Your DL Within 7 Days.

The two were arrested at the railway station in connection with the theft.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)