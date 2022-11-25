Delhi, November 25: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has made life easier for people to get a driving licence online. You no longer need to visit the Regional Transport Office (RTO) and clear the driving test and than wait in large lines to obtain a driver's licence. You can now get your Driving License within seven days at your house.

You will no longer be required to take any type of driving test by going to the RTO, in accordance with the changes made to the requirements for obtaining a driving licence. The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has announced these guidelines, and they are now in effect. Very Important Number: Now Download PAN Card, Driving License and Other Necessary Documents by WhatsApp Message on This Number

Under the rules of Motor Vehicle Act, any person between the age of 16 to 18 years can get a driving license. But he can only get the learner’s license. However, those wanting to drive a vehicle with gear, will have to get a driving license. Aadhaar-Driving Licence Linking: Here's How To Link Driving License With Your 12-Digit Unique Number; Check Step-By-Step Guide

Once you clear the test, you can easily get the driving license. But to get the license, you must be above 18 years of age. Also, you will need your home address proof and age proof and you will easily get the driving license. In order to get a driving license you need to apply for a learner's licence first.

How to Apply For a Driving License Online?

1. Open Sarathi website of the Road Transport & Highways Ministry and select Driving licence option on the left-hand side.

2. Click on the 'Apply online' option from the drop-down menu and click the 'New Driving Licence' from the menu.

3. Now, enter your personal details as asked and also the documents required for address, age proof so that RTO can verify them.

4. After submission, a web application number will be generated which can be used to track the status of the application.

5. You will get your driving license within seven days

With recent amendments by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways coming into effect on July 1, candidates can get their driving licence without taking a test at the RTO.

