Guwahati, Jul 28 (PTI) Leading NBFC Bajaj Finance on Monday launched a financial literacy campaign in Assam to inform people about the safety aspects of monetary transactions.

Launching the programme, 'Arth Sutra Samvad', in Guwahati, the company said the campaign is being implemented under the RBI's initiative for augmenting financial literacy and awareness across the country.

"The pan-India programme aims to further financial inclusion across villages and underbanked locations in India's hinterland. It aims to create awareness about financial discipline, online fraud and good practices in money management," the company said in a statement.

Bajaj Finance's 'Arth Sutra Samvad' is a comprehensive programme to foster financial awareness and empowerment at the grassroots level across India's hinterlands, it added.

The company kick-started its awareness drive in Assam by holding a panel discussion here with experts -- National Institute of Panchayat and Rural Development Master Resource Person Biswadeep Bhattacharjee, IIT Guwahati Assistant Professor (Economics) Agnirup Sarkar and Deputy Superintendent of Police (CID) Krishnadwaipayan Nath.

"Following the event in Guwahati, on-ground awareness sessions will be carried out across villages in Assam. At its core, the initiative aims to simplify personal finance for individuals, helping them make informed choices with confidence and clarity," it added.

Through workshops, interactive sessions and community dialogues, the exercise will cover essential topics such as the importance of savings and how to build financial buffers for emergencies, understanding the nuances of responsible borrowing to avoid debt traps and recognising and avoiding common scams.

"In addition, participants will be guided on cultivating financial discipline and developing the resilience needed to navigate life's monetary ups and downs," Bajaj Finance said.

