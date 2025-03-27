Jaipur, Mar 27 (PTI) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday targeted the BJP government in the paper leak case and said that before speaking on the issue, BJP leaders should look into their own conscience.

Gehlot's statement was in the wake of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's remarks during a programme in Bikaner on Wednesday where he said, "Many papers were leaked in the previous government and strict action is being taken against the culprits involved in those cases. Not a single paper has been leaked during our 15-month tenure."

"Before speaking on the paper leak, BJP leaders should look into their own conscience," Gehlot said in a post on X.

Gehlot said, "In February 2025, no investigation was done even when the envelope of the Rajasthan Administrative Service Pre-Exam paper was found open at a centre in Nawalgarh and the matter was suppressed. Why was it not investigated?"

He claimed that similarly 13 papers were leaked in the BJP government from 2013 to 2018. The BJP government did not take any action on this. When the candidates went to court, cognizance was taken of the paper leak. Due to this, this paper leak mafia flourished in the state.

The Congress leader said, "Dozens of papers were leaked in BJP-ruled neighbouring states Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh. Papers were leaked even in the army and judiciary, but no strict action was taken anywhere."

He said, "For the first time during our government, SOG took action by running a campaign and more than 200 arrests were made. The government conducted an investigation as soon as there was a suspicion of malpractice and cancelled the papers when necessary."

Gehlot said, "For the first time in the country, a law was made against paper leak with punishment ranging from 10 years to life imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 10 crore, which stopped paper leak."

He said, "The Cabinet Sub-Committee on Sub-Inspector Recruitment recommended cancellation of the paper. The comments of the High Court also sound the same, but even then why has the chief minister, who has been accused of a paper leak, not taken a decision on the Sub-Inspector recruitment yet? This is the difference between your words and actions."

