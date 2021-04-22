Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI) State-onwed Indian Bank has signed a pact with The Chennai Angels, an angel investment group, for funding eligible start-ups.

The amount will be sanctioned under the lender's loan product 'IND Spring Board', according to a statement.

As part of the product, the bank supports start-ups by extending credit facilities up to Rs 50 crore for working capital requirements and also fund term loan requirements for acquiring fixed assets for their unit.

* Future Generali India Life Insurance launches internal complaints dashboard

* Private life insurer Future Generali India Life Insurance (FGILI) has launched a complaints dashboard which enables its sales team to identify and thereby address customer grievances quickly and efficiently.

The centralised dashboard is a digital tool that enables FGILI sales team members to analyse customer complaints along with policy level data systematically, on a near real-time basis, and address them quickly and appropriately, a statement said.

* RapiPay to provide free AEPS services to its merchants

* Fintech company RapiPay said it will provide free AEPS (Aadhaar payment-enabled system) services for merchants and retailers.

The free AEPS activation will encourage more and more retailers to start providing AEPS services to serve customers and grow their business, a company statement said.

The company targets to activate over 1 lakh new AEPS IDs to its agents with this move which means 1 lakh more ATM machines for the people, it said. HRS hrs

