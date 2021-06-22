New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) SANA Insurance Brokers on Tuesday launched its portal SANA. Insure for health insurance services.

The portal is focused on delivering health insurance solutions, both online and offline, the company said at the launch.

The insurance broker has online API integration for health insurance products with 16 health and general insurers, and offline partnerships with 11 other insurers.

Digital technologies can be used to effectively tackle present-day challenges. SANA.Insure will help empower buyers with exhaustive knowledge on all critical policy features, to enable more informed decision making, Srinath Mukherji, Co-Founder, and Director, Sana Insurance Brokers said.

He said SANA. Insure's digital technologies will allow the company to reach millions of uninsured households, and provide consistent, unbiased, and personalised care through their smartphones.

****************************** SRL Diagnostics contributes Rs 2.95 cr to ICMR for research on COVID variants

* SRL Diagnostics on Tuesday announced a Rs 2.95 crore contribution to the Indian Council of Medical Research for research on COVID variants through genomic sequencing.

The contribution to the country's apex research body has been done under a corporate social responsibility (CSR) commitment, as per an official statement.

******************************

Indian Hotels delivers 10 lakh meals to healthcare workers

*Indian Hotels on Tuesday said that it has delivered 10 lakh meals to healthcare workers during the second wave of the pandemic.

The 10 lakh meals were delivered to 38 hospitals in 12 cities, the company said in a statement, adding that it had delivered 30 lakh meals during the first wave of the pandemic to healthcare workers and migrants.

******************************

Krishna's Herbal and Ayurveda signs Sonu Sood as brand ambassador

*Krishna's Herbal and Ayurveda on Tuesday said it has signed actor Sonu Sood as its brand ambassador.

The maker of an immunity-boosting herbal juice said a part of the sales of its products will go to the actor's Sood Charity Foundation and it will also distribute some bottles to the needy, as per an official statement. PTI AA KPM

