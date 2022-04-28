Mumbai, Apr 28 (PTI) TeamLease EdTech on Thursday announced that they have partnered with Usha Martin University (Ranchi), Himalayan University (Itanagar), Sikkim Professional University (Gangtok), Mangalayatan University (Aligarh) and Mangalayatan University (Jabalpur) to launch apprenticeship embedded degree programmes.

As part of the partnership, TeamLease EdTech has created a structured course for the students which will enable them to pursue a graduation degree while gaining on the job training through apprenticeships, according to a statement.

"It is encouraging to see that more universities and HEIs (Higher Education Institutions) are coming forward to launch apprenticeship embedded degrees. Apprenticeships are instrumental in addressing the financial burden in learning which adversely affects the gross enrolment ratio in Indian higher education," TeamLease EdTech CEO and Founder Shantanu Rooj said.

The company is aiming to partner with multiple universities over the course of the year for such programmes, Rooj added.

*** GRM Overseas elevates Sanjeev Dar as CEO * Basmati rice exporter GRM Overseas on Thursday said it has elevated Sanjeev Dar as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) from his current position of COO.

GRM also announced the appointment of Dinesh Chhatra as Chief Operating Officer (COO) for its Consumer Staples Subsidiary GRM Foodkraft, the company said in a statement.

As CEO, Dar will look after the entire value chain, overall planning and implementation of business strategies, drive operational excellence with both productivity and performance improvement measures and brand building.

Dar was earlier associated with Tata Chemicals as Head - National Sales for about 16 years and as a CEO with Asquare Foods and Beverage for four years.

*** CAMSfinserv collaborates with Microsoft India to develop Account Aggregator marketplace in India * CAMSfinserv on Thursday said it is working with Microsoft India to develop a robust technology foundation for the Account Aggregator (AA) marketplace in India.

It will help in accelerating digital transformation in areas such as credit lending, investment advisory and personal finance management.

The two entities will work jointly to empower the Account Aggregator ecosystem by developing the digital capabilities necessary for stakeholders to seamlessly collaborate with each other, and drive inclusive financial growth in India, according to a statement.

"The Account Aggregator model represents a brand-new opportunity to make a difference to the rapid financialization taking place in the country. Our relationship with Microsoft is a natural outcome of this quest to deliver gold standards as the Account Aggregator space expands and gains relevance," Anuj Kumar, Managing Director CAMS, said.

CAMSfinserv is a wholly owned subsidiary of CAMS (Computer Age Management Services Ltd), the leading fintech infrastructure provider and registrar and transfer agent of mutual funds with an aggregate market share of about 70 per cent.

*** Teachmint group-owned Teachstack partners with Indonesian edtech Terampil * Teachmint group-owned Teachstack on Thursday announced its entry into Indonesia after its partnership with Terampil, a fast-growing edtech startup.

With this partnership, Teachstack will support Terampil in delivering online learning experience to their students by providing them with ready-to-launch classroom solutions, according to a statement.

With this, Teachmint solidifies its expansion into Asia, having recently partnered with Dhaka-based edtech startup Shikho and Ostad as well as Malaysia-based edtech Pandai to power interactive classes for millions of students in the region.

"With our innovation in education infrastructure, we want to power the global edtech economy by partnering with startups that are solving unique, scalable problems in their respective geographies.

"Through Teachstack we are looking forward to building more such partnerships which would revolutionise digital education across the globe and help education providers and learners truly reap its benefits," Teachmint co-founder and CEO Mihir Gupta said.

