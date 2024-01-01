Jammu, Jan 1 (PTI) The CBI on Monday said it has filed a charge-sheet against 15 accused in a case related to irregularities in a written examination for the recruitment of junior engineer (civil) in Jammu and Kashmir's Jal Shakti Department.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had registered the case on January 9 last year on a request from the Jammu and Kashmir administration. The exam was conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB).

The 15 accused against whom the charge-sheet was filed include a former Jammu and Kashmir assistant sub-inspector, a former CRPF head constable, a former Army sepoy and a teacher, the CBI said.

During investigation, it was found that the accused conspired with a private person, it said.

"In pursuance of the conspiracy, an employee of the printing press allegedly stole the question paper of JE (Civil) examination and handed over the same to the said private person. The private person contacted other accused to arrange/solicit candidates for sale of leaked questions," the agency said.

The CBI said the candidates were taken to Panchkula, Haryana and provided leaked question papers in exchange for money.

The investigation was spread across several states, involved analysis of voluminous technical data, bank accounts, toll data and examination of more than 100 witnesses, it said.

