New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Shares of Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Thursday dipped nearly 4 per cent in early trade on the bourses after the firm reported a 16.3 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the September quarter.

CIL's stock was down 3.85 per cent to Rs 121.05 at the BSE.

Also Read | Sensex Declines Over 200 Points in Early Trade; Nifty Slips Below 12,700.

On the NSE, it declined 3.85 per cent to Rs 121.

The earnings were announced post market hours on Wednesday.

Also Read | Garmin Venu Sq & Venu Sq Music Edition Smartwatches Launched, India Prices Start From Rs 21,090.

CIL on Wednesday reported 16.3 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,948.12 crore for September quarter on the back of higher expenses.

The company posted a profit of Rs 3,522.70 crore in the July-September period of the previous fiscal, CIL said in a filing to BSE.

Income during the quarter marginally increased to Rs 22,237.82 crore, from Rs 22,012.94 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

Expenses during the quarter increased to Rs 18,177.82 crore, over Rs 17,734.44 crore, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)