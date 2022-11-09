New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Copper futures on Wednesday fell by 90 paise to Rs 676.25 per kilogram as participants cut their positions amid muted demand in the domestic market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for November delivery eased by 90 paise or 0.13 per cent to Rs 676.25 per kg in a business turnover of 5,466 lots.

Analysts said trimming of positions by speculators amid muted demand in spot market mainly dragged down copper prices in the futures trade.

