Panaji, November 9: Goa Rajashree 2000 Diwali Bumper Lottery Result 2022 will be declared today, i.e November 9 at 6,30 pm. From ticket price to draw result date and live streaming details, here's all you need to know about the Goa Rajashree 2000 Diwali Bumper Lottery 2022. Goa Rajshree 500 Monthly Lottery Result 6.30 PM Today 08.11.2022 Live, Watch Goa State Lottery Sambad Result Lucky Draw Winners List.

The cost of each ticket is Rs 2,000. There will be one first prize of Rs 2 crore and a second prize of Rs. 1 crore. The draw results will be live-streamed on the YouTube channel of Rajshree Lottery. Goa Rajshree 50 Weekly Lottery Result 7.30 PM Today 07.11.2022 Live, Watch Goa State Lottery Sambad Result Lucky Draw Winners List.

Goa state lotteries are conducted strictly in compliance with the Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998, and the Lotteries (Regulation) Rules, 2010. The Goa Lotteries (Regulation) Rules, 2003, the Goa Computerised Network Lottery Rules, 2003.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 09, 2022 10:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).