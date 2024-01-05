New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) The Delhi government has begun preparations for the 2024-25 budget with the Finance Department directing other departments to prepare realistic budget estimates.

In an official communication last week, the Finance Department said that a final review of the budgetary position based on the actual expenditure of last nine months of all the departments will be taken up shortly.

"You are requested to review the budget position as well as the possible expenditure during the remaining three months of the financial year in respect of your department with reference to trend of expenditure and submit a consolidated statement to this office...," it read.

The department also noted that "the excessive/unnecessary re-appropriation of funds, not surrendering anticipated saving, rush of expenditure during the last quarter/month of the financial year and unnecessary supplementary provisions" have been adversely viewed.

""It has also recommended for preparing realistic budget estimates to avoid large saving at the end of financial year along with avoiding rush of expenditure in the last quarter/month of the financial year.

"Considering the importance of review, it is requested to ensure that a realistic appraisal of the actual expenditure to be incurred by the Department during 2023-24 is taken up and statement of final excess and saving may be submitted to this office in the enclosed proforma by 10.01.2024," it added.

The communication also asked the departments to send a copy of statement relating to schemes or programmes or projects to the Planning Department of the government.

"This is the exercise that is carried out by the government before it asks the department to start preparing budget estimates for the next fiscal," an official said.

