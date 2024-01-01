Lucknow, Jan 1 (PTI) Weather in Uttar Pradesh remained dry in the last 24 hours with light to dense fog at some places in the state, the Met office said on Monday.

It has forecast moderate to dense fog (with surface horizontal visibility between 50-499 metres) on Tuesday morning.

There was a significant increase in day temperatures in Varanasi, Lucknow and Gorakhpur divisions but there was no major change in the remaining divisions in the last 24 hours, a statement by the Met office said.

Day temperatures in Kanpur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Meerut divisions was well below normal, it said.

There was a significant decrease in night temperature in Varanasi but there was no major change in the remaining divisions, the statement added.

The state also witnessed cold to very cold day at one or two places. Shahjahanpur with 5.2 degrees Celsius remained the coldest place in the state while Banda recorded the highest temperature of 22.8 degrees Celsius.

