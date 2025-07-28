Mumbai, Jul 28 (PTI) Digital payments across the country registered a 10.7 per cent year-on-year rise as on March 2025, according to the RBI's index that measures the adoption of online transactions.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been publishing a composite Reserve Bank of India - Digital Payments Index (RBI-DPI) since January 1, 2021, with March 2018 as the base year to capture the extent of digitisation of payments across the country.

The index for March 2025 stands at 493.22 as against 465.33 for September 2024 and 445.5 for March 2024, the RBI said in a statement.

"The increase in RBI-DPI index was driven by significant growth in parameters viz. Payment Infrastructure - Supply-side factors and Payment Performance across the country over the period," according to the semi-annual data.

The RBI-DPI comprises five broad parameters that enable measurement of deepening and penetration of digital payments in the country over different time periods.

These parameters are Payment Enablers (weight 25 per cent), Payment Infrastructure – Demand-side factors (10 per cent), Payment Infrastructure – Supply-side factors (15 per cent), Payment Performance (45 per cent) and Consumer Centricity (5 per cent).

