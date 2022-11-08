New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Escorts Agri Machinery (EAM), a division of Escorts Kubota, on Tuesday said it will increase tractor prices next week.

The price hike with effect from November 16 is to offset the impact of the cost inflation in both commodity and other costs, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The increase in prices would vary across models and variants, it stated without elaborating on the exact quantum of the hike.

Escorts Kubota sells tractors under the Farmtrac and Powertrac brands.

