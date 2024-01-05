New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) The Delhi Police Crime Branch has busted a fake engine oil manufacturing unit and arrested its owner in outer-north Delhi's Samaypur Badli area, officials said on Friday.

The police said the accused Atul Gupta (42) had been running the factory for the past one-and-a-half years in the Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar area.

Also Read | RPF Recruitment 2024: Notification Released For 2,250 Constable and SI Posts; Know Age Limit, Educational Qualification and Other Details.

A police team raided the factory on Wednesday and arrested Gupta, they added.

According to a police officer, Gupta, a resident of Pitampura here, used to label the sub-standard oil and chemicals with fake brand names and sell them in the market.

Also Read | GATE 2024 Admit Card for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Examination Likely To Be Released Today at gate2024.iisc.ac.in, Know How To Download.

Chemicals stored in different containers and tubs were recovered from his rented accommodation, police said.

"Gupta was previously arrested by the northwest district police for a similar fraud. However, after coming out of jail, he again got indulged in the same act," the officer said, adding that further investigation is on.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)