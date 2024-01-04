Faridabad, Jan 4 (PTI) A 27-year-old woman reportedly hanged herself from the ceiling of her house after her young daughter demanded her mobile phone for playing games, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place late Wednesday evening in the Baselwa Colony of Old Faridabad, they said.

Radha, the deceased, was separated from her husband and had been living with her parents for the last eight years.

She had got married ten years ago to a man named Krishna, a resident of village Mawai, said police.

Moolchand, Radha's father, told police that he was not at home at the time of the incident and got a phone call from his wife Sushila, who asked him to reach home fast.

When Moolchand reached home, he found Radha's room locked from inside.

"I knocked on the door several times, but Radha did not open the door. Finally, we broke the door and found Radha hanging from a hook in the ceiling," Moolchand said in his statement, according to police.

She was dead by the time she was taken off the hook, he said.

According to his wife, Sushila, Radha was playing some game on her mobile phone when her 8-year-old daughter Shivani started insisting that she let her play.

Radha slammed her phone in anger and left the room giving her daughter a beating.

After this, she went inside her room, closed the door, and hanged herself, police said.

Investigating Officer ASI Narain Dutt said that her body has been taken into custody and the further probe is underway.

