Kozhikode(TN), May 27 (PTI) Defying the trend of work- from-home amid a prolonged crisis owing to Covid-19, five IT companies are poised to open offices in the Cyberpark here. Two months after four firms moved into the pivotal Sahya Building, Cyberpark is set to receive companies that are ready to occupy the 45-acre campus established by the state government to develop IT and ITeS industries in Malabar, a Cyberpark release said here on Thursday. Those setting up units at Cyberpark next month are fintech company Networth Software Solutions Llp; Gritstone Technologies that provides services in cloud computing, Xeno Erp that is into retail marketing; IVM Infotech that gives ERP (enterprise resource planning) solutions; and Mentor Performance rating that provides ERP mobile services, it said.

The development comes after Cyberpark had in March inducted four companies: Iluzia Lab Llp, Codilar Technologies, Algoray Technologies and Bpract Software Solutions.

While Iluzia is into artificial intelligence, augmented reality, virtual reality and machine learning, Codilar is a consumer services and e-commerce firm.

Algoray provides mobile application solutions and Bpract gives software solutions to various companies, the release added.

The last financial year saw Cyberpark housing 20 new companies, as todays tally stands at 58 vis--vis four in 2017.

The total touches 98 if App Incubation Hub in Mobile10X is taken into account.

Of these, 20 are startups (less than two years).

Another 20 have availed co-working spaces.

Cyberpark has readily-available space for offices that need fully furnished working space of 1,000 to 4,000 square feet.

Also available are warm-shell units of size ranging between 1,000 sq feet and 14,000 sq ft, which the companies can use according to their requirements, the release said.

