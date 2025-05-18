Gonda/Shamli (UP), May 18 (PTI) Five people, including four children, drowned in separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda and Shamli districts on Sunday, police said.

In Gonda, Nigam alias Raja Babu (9), Rajan (10) and Ram (10) drowned while taking bath in a pond in Ahet village, Additional SP Radheyshyam Rai said.

Sub divisional Magistrate Bharat Bhargava said that Rs 4 lakh financial assistance will be provided to the family of each of the victims.

In Shamli, Anuj (18) and his friend Vishal (16) drowned in a canal at Lilon village in the city police station area. SHO Virender Kasana said the bodies were recovered with the help of locals.

