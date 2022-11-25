Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Nov 25 (PTI) A couple, who earn their living by begging, has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a four-year-old girl from Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, police said on Friday.

The girl went missing on November 23 while playing outside her home at the Saunda-D locality, about 55 km away from state capital Ranchi.

Her parents had registered a complaint with the Bhurkunda police station.

The girl was rescued from Patratu Railway station on Thursday when the beggars were planning to board a train with the child, the Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Patratu, Birendra Kumar Chaudhary, said.

"Prima facie, it appears that they kidnapped the child in a bid to use her for begging," he said.

The child's photo, which went viral, helped the police trace her as some youths informed police that the girl was spotted with a woman beggar.

The beggars hail from the Dhanbad district, police said.

They live in a makeshift hut at Pathaldih bus stand within the Sudamdih area of the district, the police said. Chaudhary said the girl was handed over to her parents in Bhukunda.

