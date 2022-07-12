New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) The government on Tuesday it has formulated a a strategy to promote exports of locally-produced agricultural products from the northeastern region of the country.

The region is geopolitically important as it shares international boundaries with China, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal and Bangladesh and that makes it a potential hub for export of agricultural produce to the neighbouring countries as well as other foreign destinations, the commerce ministry said.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) would create a platform in Assam for the exporters to get the products directly from producers and processers.

The platform will link the producers and processors of Assam and exporters from other parts of the country that would expand the base of the export pockets in the northeastern states, it added.

Agri exports from the northeast region rose by 85.34 per cent to USD 17.72 million in 2021-22 from USD 2.52 million in 2016-17.

The major destinations of exports have been Bangladesh, Bhutan, the Middle East, the UK and Europe.

To provide potential market linkages, APEDA has also organised field visits of importers to have first-hand information about the cultivation practices being followed by farmers.

APEDA has planned to undertake other projects like capacity building of 80 budding entrepreneurs and exporters from the region, organise skill development and training in food processing, and value addition on horticultural produce.

