Mumbai, Jul 12 (PTI) Hyderabad-based agri-fintech startup Hesa on Tuesday said it aims to provide financial solutions to over 60,000 village level entrepreneurs across 30,000 villages by the end of 2022.

It will also provide ease of transitions such as bill payments, opening an account to withdraw money, small needs like mobile recharge, bus ticket booking, opening demat accounts, opening a fixed deposit account and electricity bills among others to rural India.

Also Read | Hyundai Motor To Build Dedicated EV Plant in South Korea by 2025: Report.

It expands and empowers businesses to ride the rural value chain for buying and selling leveraging our technology and human capabilities, the company said.

"With our services, we want to empower rural India in a way that they are owners of their own business and still at the same time they are associated with us so they have employment options.

Also Read | Google Pixel 6 Users Report Black Spots on Screen.

"Currently, the platform has over 15 lakh transactions a month and we aim at having more than 30 lakh transactions by the end of 2022," Hesa Chief Strategy Officer and Head-Fintech Rishabh Shah said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)