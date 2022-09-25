Puducherry, Sep 25 (PTI) Puducherry unit Hindu Munnani has called for a day long bandh in the union territory on September 27 to register a protest against the alleged derogatory remarks by DMK Lok Sabha member from Tamil Nadu A Raja against Hindus.

Also Read | Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar Wish Sitara Ghattmaneni a Happy Daughter's Day With Sweet Notes (View Pics).

Puducherry Hindu Munnani president A V Sanil Kumar in a statement on Sunday said Raja had made "utterly objectionable and defamatory comments on Hindus".

Also Read | ISRO Chief S Somanath Says 'World Seeing India As Inspirational Place in Space Sector'.

Kumar said the Hindu Munnani and other Hindu outfits have called for a bandh to condemn Raja's remarks.

He said the "bandh would be observed peacefully" and appealed to all sections including traders and merchants to extend full cooperation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)