Bengaluru, Mar 28 (PTI) Honeywell Building Technologies will complete the Rs 600 crore Bangalore Safe City project by September, which will equip the local police with 7,500 surveillance cameras, control and command centre for swift action against crime, a senior company official said.

Honeywell India and Honeywell Building Technologies Asia President Ashish Modi said that phase 1 of the project has been completed in record time and within the committed budget by deploying 4,100 video cameras, 400 body-worn cameras, 30 safety islands, 96 local viewing centres, 8 drone cameras, 2 command centres and 1 data centre.

The camera feeds are linked to the control and command centre for tracking criminal activities and providing quick help to the victims.

"As part of this project what we are envisaging is the real-time solutions that are available in the command control centre and help police to take a decision on the fly and ensure that command vehicles respond to the situation in real-time," Bengaluru Commissioner of Police CH Pratap Reddy said while launching the first phase of the project.

He said the digital technologies deployed under the project will give a 360-degree view of some of the areas.

"This is proposed to enhance visibility across the city so that city police is equipped to deal with any incidence of crime proactively and enhance safety," Reddy said.

Honeywell was onboarded through an open tender process and despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the project has been completed within the targeted timeline, he added.

"In Phase 2, we will deploy 3,400 video cameras, 155 body-worn cameras, 20 safety islands and 2 drone cameras. We, at Honeywell, are committed to provide end-to-end technology support to the police and help them make Bengaluru one of the safest cities in India," Modi said.

He added that the second phase will be completed by September.

