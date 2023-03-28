Mumbai, March 28: The Government of India on Tuesday extended the deadline for linking Aadhaar and PAN Card to June 30, 2023. The previous deadline was March 31, 2023. It is mandatory to link the Aadhaar number with PAN (Permanent Account Number) for filing tax returns. This is aimed at curbing tax evasion and ensuring that all taxpayers are accounted for. PAN-Aadhaar Linking: Govt Extends Date to Link Aadhar Number With PAN Card to June 30.

Failure to link your Aadhaar and PAN can result in the invalidation of your PAN card and penalties for non-compliance. Those who have not yet linked their Aadhaar and PAN cards can do so by simply going through the step-by-step PAN-Aadhaar Linking guide given below. Scroll down to check the simple steps to link your Aadhar Number to your PAN Card. PAN-Aadhaar Linking: Know How to Link Aadhaar Number With PAN Card As Deadline Nears.

PAN-Aadhaar Linking:

Go to the official website of the Income Tax Department of India, incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

Click on the 'Link Aadhaar' option on the homepage of the website. If you can't find it, try searching for it in the search bar provided on the website.

You will be directed to a new page where you need to enter your PAN and Aadhaar card details. The required details include your name, Aadhaar number, and PAN number.

Double-check the details you have entered to ensure that they are accurate.

Once you have confirmed that the details entered are correct, click on the 'Link Aadhaar' button to initiate the linking process.

Pay a nominal fee.

A pop-up message will appear on the screen, confirming the successful linking of your Aadhaar card and PAN card.

If your PAN is not linked with your Aadhaar, PAN will become inoperative. Please link your PAN with your Aadhar before the deadline to avail the benefits.

