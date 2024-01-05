New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) iD Fresh Food on Friday announced the appointment of Rajat Diwaker as its India CEO.

PC Musthafa, who led iD Fresh for nearly two decades, will now be the Global CEO and continue to serve as the Chairman of the Board of Directors, the company said in a statement.

Diwaker is an industry veteran with an experience of over two decades in the FMCG industry.

In his last role, Diwaker served as the Managing Director of Marico Bangladesh Ltd.

Musthafa will be responsible for global expansions, building food-tech capabilities and strategic acquisitions.

As part of its growth strategy, iD Fresh will also appoint dedicated business heads and CEOs for each International market.

The company is in the process of hiring its US CEO, the statement said.

Currently, over a third of revenue comes from outside India.

iD Fresh said the plan for 2024 is to enter new markets, such as Singapore and Australia while expanding its footprints in the existing markets.

Musthafa, Global CEO, iD Fresh Food, said, "iD Fresh's journey so far has been incredibly rewarding, and we continue to make tremendous strides. I am delighted to welcome Rajat Diwaker to the iD Fresh family. Under his able and forward-looking leadership, I'm confident that we will scale new heights and win more hearts in the years to come".

"And as we embark on new adventures, I am thrilled to lead the brand into new global markets, driven by the incessant consumer love that we have garnered over the years."

In 2022, the company raised Rs 507 crore in a Series D round of funding, one of the largest deals in the food start-up space.

Established in 2005, the company provides 65,000 kgs of idly/dosa batter per day, with other products like Parotas, Vada batter, Chapati and paneer, among others, to more than 30,000 retail outlets.

